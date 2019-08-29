U.S. Open tennis 2019: Naomi Osaka dominates, moves into third round

Naomi Osaka of Japan (pictured) could face 15-year-old American star Cori Gauff in the third round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka reached the third round at the 2019 U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Magda Linette on Thursday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

Osaka, with NFL free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant watching on, defeated Linette to set up a potential third-round matchup against 15-year-old American star Cori "Coco" Gauff.

Osaka, the defending women's U.S. Open champion, fell behind 3-0 in the second set but reeled of five straight games to seal the victory. Gauff is scheduled to face qualifier Timea Babos on Thursday night.

In other women's action, unseeded American Taylor Townsend, 23, stunned Wimbledon champion and No. 4 seed Simona Halep to move on.

Halep grabbed the opening set before losing two straight against Townsend, who claimed a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 win. Halep had a match point before Townsend won in a thrilling tiebreak.

Unseeded Andrea Petkovic also earned an upset win, defeating sixth-seeded Petra Kvitova. Petkovic beat the two-time Grand Slam champion 6-4, 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva picked up an impressive win over Aryna Sabalenka, upsetting the No. 9 seed 6-3, 7-6 (3) to reach the third round for the first time.

No. 7 seed Kiki Bertens edged Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-4. Great Britain's Johanna Konta, the tournament's No. 16 seed, dominated Margarita Gasparyan 6-1, 6-0 to advance.

In the men's draw, No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev punched his ticket to the third round at Flushing Meadows with a five-set win over American Frances Tiafoe.

Zverev edged Tiafoe 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to push his record to 5-0 in five-set matches this year.

Fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev eliminated Hugo Dellien with a 6-3, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 victory. It marked his 46th tour-level match win this season, the most by any player on the men's tour.

No. 14 seed John Isner advanced to the third round with a straight-sets win against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.