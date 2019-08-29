Rory McIIroy won the 2019 Tour Championship Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. He also won a record $15 million as the FedExCup champion. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Golfer Rory McIlroy recently used some of his time off from the PGA Tour to help Justin Timberlake with his chipping skills.

McIlroy joined the entertainer at the Pro-Am Omega European Masters tournament at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

The No. 2 golfer in the world stood in the sand and lined up the chip while talking Timberlake through the shot. He showed Timberlake the proper stance throughout the swing before making contact and nearly hitting the ball into the hole.

Fellow entertainers Dennis Quaid, Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie, Michael Pena and Niall Horan also participated in the Pro-Am.

McIlroy is coming off winning $15 million last week as the FedExCup champion. He teed off Thursday for round one of the 2019 Omega European Masters.

Timberlake is also an avid golfer. He competes annually in Lake Tahoe's celebrity golf tournament, the America Century Championship.