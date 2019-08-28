U.S. Open tennis results: Roger Federer advances, Venus Williams ousted

Mariam Bolkvadze of Georgia returns the serve to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their second-round match Wednesday at the 2019 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- No. 3 seed Roger Federer was a set down again but rallied to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur in four sets Wednesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., to reach the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open.

Federer, who lost the first set in his first-round match against Sumit Nagal, found himself down again to a lower-ranked player. The five-time U.S. Open champion responded, winning the next three sets to claim a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dzumhur.

The Swiss star is now 19-0 in second-round matches at Flushing Meadows. He advances to play either 25th-seeded Lucas Pouille or Daniel Evans in the third round.

In other action from the men's draw, No. 7 seed Kei Nishikori, the 2014 men's runner-up at the tournament, defeated American Bradley Klahn 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. He will take on the winner of the matchup between No. 31 seed Cristian Garin and Alex de Minaur in the next round.

No. 12 seed Borna Coric, who beat Russian Evgeny Donskoy in the opening round, pulled out of the tournament due to a back injury, giving Grigor Dimitrov a ticket into the third round.

In the women's draw, fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina defeated Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in their second-round match. Svitolina improved to 13-3 in Grand Slam matches this season.

No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova, a finalist in the 2016 U.S. Open, joined Svitolina in the third round with a dominant win against Mariam Bolkvadze in straight sets. She hit nine aces and won 90 percent of her first-serve points.

American Madison Keys, the tournament's No. 10 seed, beat China's Lin Zhu 6-4, 6-1 to advance.