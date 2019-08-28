Rafael Nadal of Spain is looking to win his fourth U.S. Open singles title at the 2019 U.S. Open in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Three-time champion Rafael Nadal dismissed John Millman in straight sets in the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open Tuesday, while Australian Nick Kyrgios also advanced in straight sets after another heated matchup.

Nadal beat Millman 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in a match that lasted slightly longer than two hours at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Kyrgios beat American Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6, 6-4.

"I'm happy I could get this done in two hours," Kyrgios told reporters. "Now maybe I can get to a pub and get some good food."

Kyrgios had 24 aces against Johnson's four aces. He also had 32 unforced errors, compared to Johnson's 23. Kyrgios fired 53 winners in the victory. The Aussie battles France's Antoine Hoang in his second round match Thursday in Queens.

Kyrgios exchanged words with the chair umpire and his opponent several times during the match, before going on to win in straight sets.

Nadal is now 15-0 in first round matches at the U.S Open. He fired six aces, compared to Millman's four aces. The Spaniard also had 22 winners in the victory.

Nadal never trailed in the first set, but trailed Millman twice in the second set. He came back from a 2-1 deficit to win five consecutive points to take the second set. Nadal dominated the third set, taking a 4-0 lead before winning two of the final four points.

"I am happy with the way I was able to win tonight," Nadal said. "It was a good start."

Nadal faces Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis Thursday in Queens.