Tiger Woods undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee to repair minor cartilage damage.

Woods, 43, announced Tuesday that he underwent the operation last week, but he expects to return for a PGA Tour event in Japan in October. Dr. Vern Cooley performed the procedure, and also examined his knee for any additional damage.

"I expect Tiger to make a full recovery," Cooley said in a statement. "We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems."

"I would like to thank Dr. Cooley and his team," Woods said. "I'm walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks. I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October."

Woods failed to qualify for last week's Tour Championship in Atlanta.

He is scheduled to play an exhibition match against Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day on Oct. 21, followed by the Zozo Championship that starts Oct. 26.