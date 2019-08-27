Christian Yelich, Brooks Koepka featured in 'ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue'

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich was the 2018 National League MVP. He is hitting .332 with a career-high 41 home runs this season for the Brewers. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Golfer Brooks Koepka and Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich will be two of the athletes featured in this year's ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue.

The annually released edition of the magazine features athletes in nude and semi-nude photographs and showcases their physiques. A photo gallery for the 2019 issue will be available online Sept. 4 with the magazine debuting Sept. 6. This is the final year of print publication for the issue, which will move to a digital-only format moving forward.

"I was at a position in my life where I felt this was something I wanted to do," Yelich told reporters Monday. "I was not really worried about the whole being naked thing."

Koepka first posted a preview photo from the magazine shoot last week.

"September 4th, go get a copy of the ESPN Body Issue," Koepka wrote on Instagram.

"Nah man ... I'm good," fellow golfer Justin Thomas replied.

NFL stars Michael Thomas and Myles Garrett also took part in the issue. Hall of Fame basketball player Nancy Lieberman and United States Women's National Team star Kelley O'Hara are also in the issue. Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul will represent the NBA in the issue.

This year's Body Issue roster also includes Paralympics track and field star Scout Bassett, motor sports' James Hinchcliffe, climber Alex Honnold, mixed martial artist Amanda Nunes, the WNBA's Liz Cambage, Crossfit's Katrin Davidsdottir, the NHL's Evander Kane, surfer Lakey Peterson, gymnast Katelyn Osashi and the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line.

Last year's Body Issue included Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and his wife Julie Ertz, from the United States Women's National Team. The 2018 edition also featured New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, U.S. women's soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Crystal Dunn, WNBA star Sue Bird, Olympic skier Jessie Diggins, men's soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, golfer Greg Norman, MLB slugger Yasiel Puig and NFL legend Jerry Rice, among others.