U.S. Open tennis 2019: Novak Djokovic cruises into second round

Serbian Novak Djokovic (pictured) defeated Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets to advance to the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open after defeating Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

The top-seeded Serbian, seeking his fourth-career title at the U.S. Open, dominated Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic has reached the final in his last three appearances at the U.S. Open.

Djokovic will face Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero, who defeated American Sam Querrey, in the second round.

Fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev also moved into the next round after easing past India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran in straight sets. He defeated Gunneswaran 6-4, 6-1, 6-2, and will face Hugo Dellien in round two.

No. 7 seed Kei Nishikori grabbed a 6-1, 4-1 lead before Argentina's Marco Trungelliti retired with a back injury. He will move on to play American Bradley Klahn.

In the women's draw, second-seeded Ashleigh Barty overcame a shaky start and pulled out a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over 80th-ranked Zarina Diyas.

Barty, who is the French Open champion, amassed 36 unforced errors and lost the opening set in only 28 minutes. She came alive and went on to win nine of the last 11 games.

No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova also struggled in her opening match of the tournament, overcoming 32 unforced errors to defeat qualifier Tereza Martincova 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3).

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina beat American Whitney Osuigwe to reach the second round. Great Britain's Johanna Konta, American Venus Williams and No. 12 seed Anastasija Sevastova each claimed first-round wins.