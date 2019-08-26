Louisiana beats Curacao in Little League World Series

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A team from River Ridge, La., dominated international champion Curacao 8-0 to win the Little League World Series and hand the United States its second consecutive champion in the annual boy's baseball tournament.

Eastbank Little League (La.) claimed the lopsided victory against Pabao Sunday at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa. Pitcher Egan Prather allowed two hits and had six strikeouts in the win.

Reece Roussel went 2-for-3 and Marshall Louque went 3-for-3 for the world champions. Roussel had 17 hits and 23 plate appearances during the tournament.

Loque recorded three RBIs in the championship. Eastbank's title is the first for the state. Louisiana beat Hawaii 9-5 Saturday to advance to the title game.

Japan earned a third place finish at the 2019 Little League World Series after beating Hawaii. The U.S. hadn't won back-to-back Little League World Series titles since 2009 before Louisiana's win Sunday.

Taiwan has the most Little League World Series titles with 17. Japan is second with 11 titles. California has the most for the U.S. with seven championships.