Ronda Rousey almost loses finger during 'freak accident' while filming TV show

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey suffered a serious hand injury while filming a television show.

Rousey posted Tuesday on Instagram that she almost lost her middle finger while filming the FOX show 9-1-1. The post contained a gruesome picture that displayed part of the bloody finger hanging off.

The former UFC champion wrote that a boat door fell on her hand during a take, but she continued without looking at her finger. After noticing her injury, she told the director and was taken to the hospital.

"I thought I just jammed my fingers so I just finished the take before looking," Rousey wrote. "I know it sounds crazy, but I'm used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I'm supposed to."

Rousey had the bone and tendon reattached with a plate and screws. She returned to filming the next day and finished the scenes before returning home to recover from the injury.

"Modern medicine amazes me," Rousey wrote. "I already had 50 percent range of motion back in three days."

Rousey, 32, stepped away from WWE after WrestleMania 35 in April, citing a focus on starting a family with her husband and former UFC fighter Travis Browne. She remains under contract with the promotion, but it's unclear whether she will return to WWE.

Rousey hasn't fought in the UFC since December 2016.