Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts spent the first three years of his career at Alabama. File Photo by Ken Levine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley named senior transfer Jalen Hurts as the team's starting quarterback for the Sooners' season opener.

The team announced the decision Monday. Hurts, who spent the first three years of his career at Alabama, was 26-2 with the Crimson Tide before moving to Oklahoma as a graduate transfer this off-season.

During camp, Hurts competed with redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler for the starting quarterback job. His experience at Alabama made him the favorite to earn the top spot on the depth chart.

Hurts recorded 23 career rushing touchdowns at Alabama, setting a school record for a Crimson Tide quarterback. He registered 71 total touchdowns, the second-most in program history.

Hurts also ranks third in Alabama history with 7,602 offensive yards and 48 touchdown passes. He has appeared in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game three times, helping the Crimson Tide win the national title in 2017.

The Sooners play the Houston Cougars on Sept. 1 to begin their regular season.