Nick Kyrgios melts down again, smashes two rackets in Cincy

Australian Nick Kyrgios could be disciplined after having another meltdown at the Western & Southern Open Wednesday in Cincinnati. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios smashed two rackets during another meltdown before losing in three sets Wednesday night in the round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

His frustration surfaced multiple times during the 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 loss to Karen Khachanov of Russia at the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event. Kyrgios swore at the umpire several times during the match and was given a point penalty before he smashed the rackets as he went off the court during a bathroom break.

Kyrgios, 24, gave one of the rackets to a child sitting in the stands. He also refused to shake the umpire's hand after losing to Khachanov.

"You're a [expletive] tool, bro," Kyrgios said before shaking Khachanov's hand at the net.

Kyrgios could face a hefty punishment from the ATP after multiple offenses. He clashed with the same umpire in July at the Citi Open, throwing a water bottle at his chair. He also swore at the umpire in June at the Queen's Club Championships in London and tossed a chair at the Italian Open in May.

Khachanov battles Lucas Pouille in the round of 16 at 3:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, and Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty and Venus Williams also take the court.

Kyrgios has yet to win a Grand Slam and is ranked No. 27 in the ATP Tour. Pouille is ranked No. 31.