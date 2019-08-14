Teen tennis star Cori 'Coco' Gauff gets wild card invite to U.S. Open

American Cori Gauff will take the court for her second career Grand Slam tournament at the 2019 U.S. Open in two weeks in Queens. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- American teen tennis star Cori "Coco" Goff was given a wild card entry to play at the 2019 U.S. Open after recent success at Wimbledon and the Citi Open.

Gauff, 15, who is from Delray Beach, Fla., received the entry Tuesday.

The U.S. Open will be Gauff's second Grand Slam tournament. She upset Venus Williams before reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon. Gauff rankes No. 140 in the WTA rankings. She was ranked No. 938 at the start of last year and began her 2019 campaign at No. 685.

"Thankful for the opportunity," Gauff tweeted. "Can't wait to play in front of my home crowd."

Gauff was the youngest player to ever qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon. She jumped 172 spots in the rankings after her performance at the prestigious Grand Slam.

Caty McNally, 17, who is from Cincinnati, also received a main draw wild card entry from the United States Tennis Association. McNally plans to play doubles with Gauff at the U.S. Open.

Gauff and McNally won the women's doubles title at the Citi Open Aug. 3 in Washington, D.C.

Sam Stosur, Francesca Di Lorenzo, Whitney Osuigwe, Kristie Ahn, Katie Volynets and Diane Parry also received wild card entries in the main draw.

Nine women received wild card entries into qualifying. Chris Eubanks, Jack Sock, Bjorn Fratangelo, Marcos Giron, Ernesto Escobedo, Zachary Svajda and Antoine Hoang got into the men's main draw.

The draw for the U.S. Open is Aug. 22. Play begins Aug. 26 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.