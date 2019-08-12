U.S. golfer Patrick Reed wins $1.7M prize at Northern Trust

Patrick Reed ended a 16-month win slump on the PGA Tour by winning the 2019 Northern Trust Sunday at Libertiy National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- American Patrick Reed claimed a $1.7 million prize Sunday by winning the 2019 Northern Trust by one stroke over Mexico's Abraham Ancer.

Reed shot a 2-under-par 69 in his final round at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. His 16-under-par was one stroke better than Ancer and two strokes better than Harold Varner III and Jon Rahm, who tied for third place. Tiger Woods failed to make the cut after shooting a first-round 75.

"It was a grind out there for sure," Reed told reporters. "But it felt amazing to be back in that position and having a chance to go into Sunday with the lead and kinda flip the round around throughout the middle of the round was a great feeling to do.

Reeds win ended a 16-month slump without a PGA Tour win. He also won the Northern Trust in 2016.

The 2018 Masters champion began his final round as the tournament leader, but struggled on the front nine. Reed birdied his first hole before carding back-to-back bogeys. He made par on No. 4 before another birdie on No. 5. Reed then carded another bogey on No. 6, pushing his score to his score to 1-over-par through his first six holes.

"I didn't feel that great early on. For my caddy to kinda keep me in it and tell me once we got through the seventh hole, 'hey, you've hit two greens today in seven holes and you've birdied both of them. So just hit greens and we'll be OK.

"He kinda got my mind on just hitting greens, rather than trying to be really aggressive, since I lost the lead at that point."

Reed did not card a bogey for the remainder of the round. He made birdies on Nos. 14 and 16 and carded par scores on the other seven holes on the back nine to earn the victory.

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka finished tied for 30th with a 6-under-par. Reed managed to comeback to win the tournament after Troy Merritt tied the course record with his first round score of 62. Merritt finished tied for 12th.