Team USA star Simone Biles has won 20 consecutive all-around gymnastics titles, including one at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Team USA gymnastics phenom Simone Biles became the first person in history to attempt and land a triple-double dismount during her sixth all-around title victory at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Biles, 22, first did the move Friday in preliminaries before repeating it in her floor exercise Sunday at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. The move consists of two flips and three twists.

Her score of 118.500 was nearly 5 points better than second-place Sunisa Lee. Grace McCallum finished third. Biles has won 20 consecutive all-around titles, including her all-around win at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Her all-around titles included wins in the vault and balance beam. She finished third in uneven bars.

Biles acknowledged struggling Friday before her fantastic finish.

"You carry that momentum through the whole entire meet," Biles told reporters. "The other day I was doing angry gymnastics and I was really upset, and today I was back to normal and happy."

The world championships are set for Oct. 4-13 in Stuttgart, Germany. Team USA's women are defending champions.

The top 10 finishers at the U.S. Gymnastic Championships are named to the national team. Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Kara Eager, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum, Riley McCusker, MyKayla Skinner, Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong also made the team Sunday.