Alabama Crimson Tide RB Trey Sanders to miss 2019 season

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban (pictured) confirmed Saturday that running back Trey Sanders is out indefinitely due to a significant foot injury. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Alabama Crimson Tide freshman running back Trey Sanders is expected to miss the entire 2019 season after suffering a significant foot injury.

League sources told ESPN and AL.com that Sanders sustained the injury on the final play of the team's practice Thursday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban confirmed the severity of the injury Saturday after the Crimson Tide's scrimmage.

"Trey Sanders did not scrimmage today because he has a foot injury that will require surgery," Saban told reporters. "So he will be out indefinitely."

Saban said earlier in the week that Sanders, who starred at IMG Academy, was performing exceptionally well in camp and praised the true freshman tailback's work ethic.

"Trey Sanders is doing really, really well in camp," Saban said. "His work ethic is really good. He's learning every day. His attention to detail seems to be pretty good. He's got some ability that I think may be able to contribute to the team."

The loss of Sanders leaves Alabama with juniors Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr., along with Keilan Robinson. The Crimson Tide lost Josh Jacobs and Damien Harris to this year's NFL Draft.