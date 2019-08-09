Andy Murray returning to singles action at Western & Southern Open

Andy Murray accepted a wild card for the singles draw at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The first round begins Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is returning to singles competition at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Murray announced Friday on social media that he accepted a wild card for the singles draw in the tournament. The first round of the event starts Monday.

The 32-year-old has been participating in doubles matches since undergoing hip-resurfacing surgery after losing in the first round at the Australian Open in January. The former world No. 1 hinted at retirement but returned in June at Queen's Club and won the doubles trophy with Feliciano Lopez.

Murray paired up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles draw at Wimbledon. He then partnered with Serena Williams at the All England Club.

The Western & Southern Open and the Winston-Salem Open are the last two tournaments before the season's final major. The U.S. Open begins Aug. 26 in New York City.