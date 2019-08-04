TCU kicker Cole Bunce hit by car on scooter, may miss season

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- TCU kicker Cole Bunce could miss the entire 2019 season after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter, head coach Gary Patterson said.

Patterson told reporters Saturday he's concerned Bunce, a senior, will not return to the Horned Frogs. Bunce made four of nine field goals last season and converted all 12 of his extra point attempts.

"I think his career is over," Patterson said.

Patterson said Bunce needed to have an emergency operation. He did not specify what the operation was for.

Bunce was driving a scooter around 10 a.m. ET on Thursday when a car turned left in front of it while attempting to pull into a private driveway, according to a police report. The driver was cited with a failure to yield.

Senior Jonathan Song was 9-of-12 on field goals last season. He could serve as the Horned Frogs' full-time kicker.

Scooter injuries are not new to college football. Former Florida Atlantic offensive lineman Reggie Bain missed the entire 2016 season after suffering a hip injury when a car crashed into his scooter.

Bain returned in 2017. He was an all-Conference USA selection in both 2017 and 2018.

TCU opens its season on Aug. 31 against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.