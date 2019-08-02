Ashleigh Buhai leads after the second round of the Women's British Open at 12-under. File photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 2 (ANA) -- South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai opened up a commanding three-shot lead at the Women's British Open with a second round five-under 67 at Woburn Golf Club on Friday.

Buhai (nee Simon) leads on 12-under, with Japan's Hinako Shibuno second at nine-under. American Lizette Salas is third at eight-under.

With two rounds remaining, Buhai is in an excellent position to end South Africa's Major drought dating back to 2012 when Ernie Els won the men's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Though Buhai, 30, was unable to replicate the fireworks of her opening round seven-under 65, she impressed with a bogey-free scorecard.

The three-time Ladies European Tour winner picked up her first birdie of the day on the par-five second before seven straight pars to finish the first nine at one-under.

Coming home, Buhai made gains at the par-five 11th, par-four 13th, par-five 15th and par-four 16th to forge ahead to the top of the leader board.

There will still be plenty of work left for Buhai, however, with a loaded field chasing the lone South African in the field.