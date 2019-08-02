Dana White: UFC to release Cris 'Cyborg' Justino from contract

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- UFC president Dana White is ending the relationship between the company and former featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino.

In an interview posted Friday on the UFC's YouTube channel, White said the promotion is "out of the Cyborg business" and will release Justino from her contract without offering her a new deal or matching any outside offers.

"I'm going to release her from her contract and I will not match any offers," White said. "She is free and clear to go to Bellator [MMA] or any of these other organizations and fight these easy fights she wants. Done. Done deal. I will literally, today, have my lawyer draft a letter to her team that she is free and clear to go wherever she wants. We are out of the 'Cyborg' business."

Justino, 34, fought out the remainder of her contract July 27 at UFC 240 in Edmonton. She defeated Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision.

Justino has accused White of "bullying" on multiple occasions since beginning her relationship with the UFC in 2013. After her victory over Spencer last week, she told reporters that White damaged her brand.

"A lot of things going on, having a lot of issues, me and the UFC," Justino said. "I'm not [going to] complain about anything, but it's not just the fight. Because the people, the media don't see the things inside but a lot of things have to work for me to continue to stay.

"Everybody knows that I don't have the best relationship with the UFC. I don't have the best relationship with Dana White. He's [bullying] me around, [bullying] me on the internet. I suffer bullying everywhere because of this. He never said he's sorry to me about this."

Amanda Nunes (18-4) defeated Justino (21-2) for the 145-pound title in December after a 51-second knockout win. White has claimed that "Cyborg" doesn't want a rematch with Nunes, which Justino has accused him of lying about.