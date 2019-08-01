Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster to retire after 33 seasons

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster will retire from coaching after the 2019 season, he and the university announced Thursday.

Foster, who turned 60 on Tuesday, has been with the Hokies since 1987. He was named co-defensive coordinator in 1995 before taking over the job on his own a year later.

"It's been a great ride and it's not over yet," Foster said in a news release. "I've been blessed to work with so many outstanding individuals and have enjoyed the privilege of coaching some of the best players to ever wear a Hokies' uniform."

Foster will transition into an ambassador role for the athletic department.

"Bud has served as an integral piece of the fabric of Virginia Tech football for 33 seasons," athletic director Whit Babcock said. "All Hokies appreciate Bud's many longstanding contributions to our University and the many individuals he has positively impacted over the years."

The Hokies lead all FBS programs in sacks (856.0), sack yardage (-5,839), interceptions (380) and third-down percentage (31.5) dating back to 1996. Forty-five defensive players have been selected in the NFL Draft in that time, including 11 players picked in the first or second rounds.

Virginia Tech opens its season Aug. 31 against ACC rival Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Foster began his coaching career in 1981 at Murray State, his alma mater. He worked there until joining the Hokies after the 1986 season.