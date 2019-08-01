Clemson tops preseason coaches' poll for first time in program history

Clemson's football team last season became the first team since 1897 to go 15-0. File Photo by Ken Levine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Clemson Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll for the first time in program history after going 15-0 last season.

Clemson became the first team to go undefeated in a 15-game season since the 1897 Penn Quakers. The Tigers defeated Alabama in January's national championship game.

Clemson earned 1,619 total points and 59 first-place votes. Alabama finished second with 1,566 votes and six first-place votes. Those were the only schools to receive first-place votes.

Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top five. LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas concluded the top 10.

The University of Central Florida was the only Group of Five school represented in the coaches poll. UCF and Wisconsin tied for 17th with 436 votes.

Northwestern's 161 votes narrowly edged Nebraska's 152 votes for the 25th and final spot.

The Associated Press will release its preseason poll Aug. 19.

The full preseason coaches poll:

1. Clemson (59 first-place votes)

2. Alabama (six first-place votes)

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Texas A&M

12. Washington

13. Oregon

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Auburn

17. Wisconsin

17. Central Florida

19. Iowa

20. Michigan State

21. Washington State

22. Syracuse

23. Stanford

24. Iowa State

25. Northwestern