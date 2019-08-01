Clemson tops preseason coaches' poll for first time in program history

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Clemson Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll for the first time in program history after going 15-0 last season.
Clemson became the first team to go undefeated in a 15-game season since the 1897 Penn Quakers. The Tigers defeated Alabama in January's national championship game.
Clemson earned 1,619 total points and 59 first-place votes. Alabama finished second with 1,566 votes and six first-place votes. Those were the only schools to receive first-place votes.
Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top five. LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas concluded the top 10.
The University of Central Florida was the only Group of Five school represented in the coaches poll. UCF and Wisconsin tied for 17th with 436 votes.
Northwestern's 161 votes narrowly edged Nebraska's 152 votes for the 25th and final spot.
The Associated Press will release its preseason poll Aug. 19.
The full preseason coaches poll:
1. Clemson (59 first-place votes)
2. Alabama (six first-place votes)
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Texas A&M
12. Washington
13. Oregon
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Auburn
17. Wisconsin
17. Central Florida
19. Iowa
20. Michigan State
21. Washington State
22. Syracuse
23. Stanford
24. Iowa State
25. Northwestern