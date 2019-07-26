July 26 (UPI) -- Former Boston College quarterback Darius Wade, who spent last season at the University of Delaware, has joined Bowling Green State University as a graduate transfer and is immediately eligible to play.

Bowling Green confirmed in a news release Thursday that Wade, who played in 25 games at Boston College from 2014 to 2017, will play his final year in the Mid-American Conference.

Wade completed 55.6 percent of his passes at Boston College for 1,091 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Wade did not play a snap at Delaware last year. This will be his final season at the collegiate level.

Wade's arrival comes after Bowling Green quarterback Bryce Veasley entered his name in the transfer portal. Veasley can still return to Bowling Green.

Another former Boston College quarterback, Matt McDonald, transferred to Bowling Green this off-season and is hoping to earn immediate eligibility.

Wade and McDonald played for Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler at Boston College. Loeffler was the Eagles' offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2018.

Bowling Green opens its season against FCS Morgan State on Aug. 29. The Falcons went 3-9 last year and haven't posted a winning season since going 10-4 in 2015.