Calgary Stampeders' Robertson Daniel intercepts pass in Joker face paint

July 26 (UPI) -- Calgary Stampeders cornerback Robertson Daniel intercepted a pass while wearing face paint that made him resemble The Joker.

Daniel, a former BYU standout, intercepted Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jonathon Jennings in the first quarter of Calgary's 17-16 victory Thursday night. TV cameras caught Jennings looking identical to Heath Ledger's version of The Joker from 2008's The Dark Knight.

Daniel had nine tackles in the victory. Calgary's secondary limited Jennings to only 125 passing yards and a touchdown.

Athletes have praised Ledger's performance as The Joker. Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told his players former Lakers star Kobe Bryant wanted to meet Ledger and learn how "he got so locked into that role."

Daniel has 21 tackles and three interceptions in five games with the Stampeders this season.

Daniel played in two games with the Baltimore Ravens from 2016 to 2018. He had 112 tackles and three interceptions across two years with the Cougars in 2013 and 2014.