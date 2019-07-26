July 26 (UPI) -- Caeleb Dressel broke Michael Phelps' world record in the 100-meter butterfly Friday at the swimming world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Dressel won the semifinal heat in 49.50 seconds, 0.32 seconds better than Phelps' mark at the 2009 world meet in Rome. He finished 1.44 seconds ahead of Andrei Minakov of Russia, the second-quickest qualifier.

Dressel, a 22-year-old from Green Cove Springs, Fla., won two gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janerio. He took home gold in 4 x 100-meter freestyle and medley.

Dressel also won seven gold medals at the 2017 world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 100-meter butterfly wasn't the only record Phelps lost in Gwangju. Kristof Milak of Hungary won the 200-meter fly in one minute, 50.73 seconds, over a full minute better than Phelps' 2009 record.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty set the world record for men's 100-meter breaststroke in Gwanju.