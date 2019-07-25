Cathy Inglese: Veteran women's basketball coach dies after brain injury

July 25 (UPI) -- Longtime Boston College women's basketball coach Cathy Inglese died Wednesday after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in a fall.

She was 60.

Inglese's sister Nancy Inglese announced the death on Facebook in a family statement.

"It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of our sister and daughter Cathy Inglese," Nancy Inglese wrote. "We will miss Cathy sooo very much. Our thanks go out to everyone for their unbelievable love and support."

Hofstra hired Inglese as an assistant coach in June. She was the head coach at Boston College from 1993 to 2008. She led the Eagles to the Sweet 16 three times during that tenure. Inglese also coached at Vermont from 1986 to 2003. She coached at Rhode Island from 2009 to 2014.

"Our hearts are broken to learn of the passing of our beloved coach, mentor, and friend, Cathy Inglese," Hofstra athletics said in a statement. "The entire Hofstra community's thoughts and prayers are with the Inglese family at this time."