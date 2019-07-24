Kristof Milak, 19, breaks Michael Phelps' 200m butterfly world record

July 24 (UPI) -- Kristof Milak, a 19-year-old from Hungary, shattered former U.S. star Michael Phelps' world record in the 200m butterfly at the world championships Wednesday in Gwangju, South Korea.

Milak, who entered the event as a favorite to win the gold medal, clocked in at 1:50.73, edging Phelps' 10-year-old record from the 2009 World Championships by 0.78 seconds.

"As frustrated as I am to see that record go down, I couldn't be happier to see how he did it," Phelps told reporters. "That kid's last 100 was incredible. He put together a great 200 fly from start to finish."

Milak claimed the gold medal in the 200m butterfly with his lightning time. He finished the race 3.13 seconds ahead of Daiya Seto, who came in second place.

"I tried to switch off everything, and I tried not to think of swimming at all before the race," Milak said. "It's a tremendous honor to set such a great record."

Milak earned a 200m fly gold medal at the 2018 European Championships and is the current world junior record holder. His previous fastest time was 1:53.19 at the pro level and 1:52.71 at the junior level, according to Swim Swam.