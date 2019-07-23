Mike Gundy has been Oklahoma State's head football coach since 2005. File Photo by Veronica Dominach/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy didn't hold back on how he would coach his son, Gunnar, if he signed with his father's team.

"I told him, if you come to Oklahoma State, I'll coach you like I do everybody else," Gundy said at Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, on Monday. "If you're the best player, you'll play. If not, you won't play -- even though I'm sleeping with your mom."

Father and son could be reunited in Stillwater, Okla., next year. Gunnar Gundy is entering his senior season at Stillwater High School and already holds offers from Eastern Michigan and Toledo.

Gunnar is not currently ranked by 247 Sports or Rivals.com. He completed 63 percent of his passes last season for 2,420 yards and 25 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

Gunnar wouldn't be the first FBS quarterback to play for his father. Former Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill was coached by his father, Rick, from 2014 to 2018.

Mike Gundy is 121-59 since taking over as the Cowboys' head coach before the 2005 season. He is 9-4 in bowl games and won the Big 12 in 2011.

Oklahoma State went 7-6 last season. The Cowboys have not posted a losing season since going 4-7 to begin Gundy's tenure in 2005.