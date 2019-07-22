Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty became the first man to finish the men's 100-meter breaststroke in under 57 seconds. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty broke his own record for the men's 100-meter breaststroke and became the first man to finish the race in under 57 seconds.

Peaty, 24, clocked in at 56.88 seconds, nearly two seconds ahead of his opponents, in the 2019 World Atlantic Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

"There's no other word except for 'incredible,'" Peaty said.

Peaty previously set the record at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janerio. The old record was 57.13 seconds.

Want to see @adam_peaty become the first man in history to break 57 seconds pic.twitter.com/7k2m60irqt— British Swimming (@britishswimming) July 21, 2019 Remove

"Obviously I've been chasing that for three years now, ever since I touched that wall in Rio I was like, 'I could go faster,'" Peaty said.

China's Yan Zibei finished second after completing the event in 58.67 seconds.

Peaty won a gold medal for the 100-meter breaststroke and a silver medal for the men's 4 x 100-meter medley representing Great Britain in Rio. He is expected to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.