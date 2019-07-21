Ex-Florida International defensive back Emmanuel Lubin dies in car crash

July 21 (UPI) -- Former Florida International defensive back Emmanuel Lubin was killed in a car crash Saturday night, the school announced.

Lubin played at FIU from 2015 to 2018, recording 31 tackles and a sack in 13 games last year.

"He was a hard worker, great teammates and was respected and loved by his teammates, coaches and staff at FIU," Panthers coach Butch Davis said in a news release. "His character, work ethic and leadership were instrumental in leading our program to success these last two seasons."

The Miami school did not release details of the crash.

Lubin had 86 tackles and an interception in 45 career games with the Panthers. He exhausted his final year of eligibility last year and was pursuing a degree in liberal studies at FIU.

Lubin played locally at North Miami Beach High School. His brother, E.J. Biggers, played in the NFL from 2009 to 2015.

Lubin's stepbrother, Louis Delmas, also was an NFL defensive back from 2009 to 2015.