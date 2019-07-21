British Open: Shane Lowry wins first career major at Royal Portrush

Shane Lowry won his first career major at the British Open on Sunday. Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE

July 21 (UPI) -- Shane Lowry won his first career major in his native Ireland with a victory at the 2019 British Open on Sunday.

Lowry, whose highest career finish before this weekend was second place at the 2016 U.S. Open, shot 15-under for the tournament. He won despite shooting 1-over on the event's final day.

Tommy Fleetwood finished in second place at 9-under. American Tony Finau finished alone in third place at 7-under.

Brooks Koepka and Lee Westwood ended the tournament tied for fourth at 6-under. Koepka won the 2019 PGA Championship and finished second at this year's Masters.

The moment that sealed it for Shane Lowry, a dream turned into reality for the Irishman #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/QbsgNbGtW6— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

Rickie Fowler and Robert MacIntyre tied for sixth place with a final score of 5-under.

J.B. Holmes, who was tied with Lowry for the lead after 36 holes, tied for 67th place after shooting 16-over Sunday. He finished the tournament at 5-over.