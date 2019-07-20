British Open: Shane Lowry enters final day with four-shot lead

Shane Lowry shot eight-under on Saturday to increase his lead at the 2019 British Open. Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE

July 20 (UPI) -- Shane Lowry will enter the final day of the British Open with a sizable four-shot lead after shooting a course-record round of 63 Saturday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Lowry shot 8-under in Saturday's third round and is 16-under for the tournament. He is on pace to win his first career major in his native Ireland.

Lowry's highest career finish was second place at the 2016 U.S. Open.

Tommy Fleetwood climbed into second place and is 12-under. J.B. Holmes fell to third place at 10-under after shooting 2-under Saturday. He and Lowry entered the third round tied atop the leaderboard.

Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose are tied for fourth place at 6-under. Rickie Fowler climbed into a tie for sixth after shooting 5-under Saturday.

Jordan Spieth is among the golfers tied for eighth place at seven-under.

Sunday's tee times for the final round have moved up because of weather concerns. The opening group will tee off around 7:32 a.m. local time and the leaders will begin at roughly 1:47 p.m.