British Open: Shane Lowry enters final day with four-shot lead

Brooks Koepka of the U.S. lines up a putt on the 5th green on the third day of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Saturday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. drives on the 3rd tee on the third day of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Saturday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
John Rahm of Spain drives on the 1st tee on the third day of the Open British Championship at Royal Portrush on Saturday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Patrick Reed of the U.S. drives on the 2nd tee on the third day of the Brish Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Saturday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Tony Finau of the U.S. putts on the third green on the third day of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Saturday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Dylan Frittelli of South Africa drives on the 4th tee on the third day of the British Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Saturday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Justin Rose of England drives on the 6th tee on the third day of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Saturday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Gary Woodland of the U.S. hits out of the rough on the 17th hole on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
American golf fans pose for a picture. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. drives on the 17th tee on the second day of the Open Championship on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Bubba Watson of the U.S. drives on the 17th tee on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Sergio Garcia of Spain lines up a putt on the 16th green on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. putts on the 11th green on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. lines up a putt on the 18th green on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Tony Finau on the 2nd day of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush
Tony Finau of the U.S. drives on the 13th tee on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
J. B. Holmes of the U.S. drives on the sixth green on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Matt Kuchar of the U.S. laughs on the sixth green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
J.B. Holmes of the U.S. drives on the fifth tee on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. putts on the sixth green on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Reed lines up a putt on the 15th green on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Tiger Woods chips onto the sixth green on Friday. Woods finished five shots over par and missed the cut. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Tiger Woods drives on the 16th fairway on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Tiger Woods hits out of the rough on the 17th green on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Patrick Reed of the U.S. hits out of the rough on the 18th fairway on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Tiger Woods of the U.S. drives on the fifth tee on the second day of the Open Championship on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Jon Rahm of Spain drives on the 12th tee on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Tiger Woods of the U.S. drives on the sixth tee on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods walks in the rain on the first fairway on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the third green on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Patrick Reed of the U.S. drives the ball on the sixth tee on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Brooks Kopek of the U.S. lines up a putt on the 17th green on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Jimmy Walker on the 1st day of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush
American Jimmy Walker competes on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
American Zach Johnson competes on Thrsday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Russell Knox of Scotland competes on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Corey Conners of Canada competes on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Francesco Molinari of Italy competes on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
American Gary Woodland competes on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland competes on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
American Luke List lines up a putt on the sixth green on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Rickie Fowler of the United States competes on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Siwoo Kim of South Korea competes on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Jim Furyk of the United States drives on the sixth tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan competes on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo