British Open: Brooks Koepka climbs leaderboard before final day

Brooks Koepka is tied for fourth place entering the British Open's final day. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka inched closer to his first career British Open title Saturday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Koepka shot 4-under and moved into a tie for fourth place with Justin Rose. Koepka is 9-under for the tournament.

Shane Lowry, who has never won a major, leads the tournament at 16-under.

"Seven shots back. That's the way I look at it," Koepka said. "It's been disappointing. It's just not the week that I've expected. But at the same time, there's one more round, so I need to figure it out."

A 400+ drive by @BKoepka finds the front edge from the tee at 17 #TheOpen Live scoring https://t.co/eQjasgPOwf pic.twitter.com/nYmwv4RW0C— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019

Koepka has won the last two PGA Championships and finished second at this year's Masters. He also won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018.

Koepka's highest finish at the British Open was sixth place in 2017.

"Nobody's hit it better than me this week," Koepka said. "I've hit it as good as I can possibly imagine. I've putted the worst probably of anyone in the entire field. ... It's been really bad."