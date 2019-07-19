British Open; J.B. Holmes, Shane Lowry share 36-hole lead

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. drives on the 17th tee on the second day of the Open Championship on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. lines up a putt on the 18th green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Patrick Reed of the U.S. hits out of the rough on the 18th fairway. Reed finished four shots under par. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Bubba Watson of the U.S. drives on the 17th tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Gary Woodland of the U.S. hits out of the rough on the 17th hole. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits out of the rough on the 17th green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods drives on the 16th fairway. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Sergio Garcia of Spain lines up a putt on the 16th green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Shane Lowry of Ireland chips onto the 16th green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Reed lines up a putt on the 15th green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Tony Finau of the U.S. drives on the 13th tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. putts on the 11th green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
J. B. Holmes of the U.S. drives on the sixth green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Matt Kuchar of the U.S. laughs on the sixth green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
American golf fans pose for a picture. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods chips onto the sixth green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. putts on the sixth green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Tiger Woods of the U.S. drives on the fifth tee on the second day of the Open Championship on Friday. Woods finished five shots over par and will miss the cut. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
J.B. Holmes of the U.S. drives on the fifth tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Tiger Woods of the U.S. drives on the sixth tee on the first day on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods walks in the rain on the first fairway. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Brooks Kopek of the U.S. lines up a putt on the 17th green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Jon Rahm of Spain drives on the 12th tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Patrick Reed of the U.S. drives the ball on the sixth tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
American Luke List lines up a putt on the sixth green on the first day of the tournament on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
American Gary Woodland. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Jim Furyk of the United States drives on the sixth tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Rickie Fowler of the United States. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Siwoo Kim of South Korea. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
American Jimmy Walker. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Russell Knox of Scotland. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Corey Conners of Canada. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Francesco Molinari of Italy. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
American Zach Johnson. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt on the third green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo