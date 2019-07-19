British Open; J.B. Holmes, Shane Lowry share 36-hole lead

Shane Lowry has never won a major but ended Friday atop the British Open leaderboard. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- J.B. Holmes and Shane Lowry ended the second day of the British Open tied atop the leaderboard at 8-under through 36 holes in Ireland.

Holmes shot three-under-68 and Lowry shot four-under-67 in Friday's second round at Royal Portrush.

"I'm in a great position, but my God, have we got a long way to go," Lowry said. "There's two rounds of golf on this golf course against the best field in the world."

Neither has ever won a major championship. Lowry finished second at the 2016 U.S. Open. Holmes' highest finish in a major was third place at the 2016 British Open.

Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood are tied for third place at seven-under. Justin Rose is among the golfers tied for fifth at six-under.

"There's a long way to go in this tournament," Westwood said. "If it's going to happen, it's going to happen, and if it doesn't, it doesn't."

Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth lead a group at five-under. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy each missed the cut.

The British Open began Thursday and concludes Sunday.

An absolute monster from Lee Westwood! The former world number one sinks a birdie at the 16th, to move within two shots of the lead at Royal Portrush. Watch #TheOpen live on Sky Sports The Open or follow it here: https://t.co/AfFm8bT0IA pic.twitter.com/acjP4SGZUY— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 19, 2019