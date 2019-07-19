Tiger Woods had four birdies in his second round at the 2019 British Open, but failed to make the weekend cut Friday at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Masters champion Tiger Woods missed his second cut at a major championship this year after carding a second-round 70 at the 2019 British Open on Friday at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Woods fired a 6-over-par 148 in his first two rounds at Royal Portrush. He has now missed the cut in seven of his last 14 major tournaments.

The 15-time major winner began the day with a birdie on hole No. 1. He carded par scores on the next four holes before making another birdie on No. 6. Then he fell into some trouble with a bogey on No. 7. Woods carded par on No. 8 and No. 9 to secure a 1-under-par 45 on the front nine.

Woods made back-to-back birdies on his first two holes on the back nine. He made par on the next five holes. He ended the round with back-to-back bogeys.

Woods said he wasn't feeling just right after his first round Thursday.

"I'm just not moving as well as I'd like," Woods told reporters. "Unfortunately, you've got to be able to move, and especially under these conditions, shape the golf ball. And I didn't do it. I didn't shape the golf ball at all. Everything was left-to-right. And wasn't hitting very solidly."

Woods, 43, also said he had a poor warm-up session before Thursday's round. He received medical treatment after meeting with reporters.

J.B. Holmes was the first-round leader at the 2019 British Open after firing a 66. He was one stroke ahead of Shane Lowry.