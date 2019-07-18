British Open: David Duval posts worst score on one hole in 69 years

David Duval said his performance at the British Open on Thursday was "unsettling." Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- David Duval shot the highest score in one hole at British Open in 69 years Thursday -- a 14 -- during the opening round at Royal Portbush in Ireland.

Duval, a Florida native, shot a 20-over 91 and suffered a two-stroke penalty for playing the wrong ball and two other penalties for a lost ball. He also made a triple bogey and a quadruple bogey during Thursday's first round.

"It was a long day, a rough day," said Duval, who won the British Open in 2001. "A very unique, awful situation.''

Duval started well with two early birdies before running into problems on hole No. 7.

He was allowed to hit provisional shots after two poor tee shots. The first balls were not found, and Duval was penalized for hitting a ball that was not his.

"I get up to the front of the green [and] I discover it was the wrong No. 2 Titleist,'' he said. "I am at fault. I didn't check it myself close enough. It happened to me once before -- a marshal is standing right next to the ball. ... it's just my mistake.''

Duval had to play again from the tee for a fourth time under penalty of stroke and distance. He needed six more shots, which added up to a nonuple-bogey 14.

Duval's score was adjusted to 91 from 90 after review.

Duval called his performance "unsettling." He said he wanted to continue participating in the tournament despite suffering tendinitis in his left arm.

"I came in here with some fairly high hopes," he said. "I had some good practice and I played in the Korn Ferry last week in Colorado and my scores were good, I drove the ball like I used to drive the ball and everything was there.''