British Open 2019: Rory McIlroy cards quadruple-bogey on first hole

July 18 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy -- the betting favorite to win the 2019 British Open -- began the tournament with a quadruple-bogey on the first hole Thursday at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

McIlroy scratched a 4-over-par score of eight on the hole. He went on to card a 3-over-par 39 on the front nine during his first round at the major championship in his home country.

The No. 3 golfer in the world stepped up to the par-4, 426-yard hole and smashed his drive out of bounds. McIlroy took a one-stroke penalty, before hitting his second tee shot into the deep rough to the left of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot into thicker rough to the left of the green.

McIlroy took another stroke with an unplayable lie. He saved more embarrassment with a pitch, pinning the ball about two feet from the hole. McIlroy two-putted to finish the hole.

He made par on No. 2 before a bogey on No. 3, moving to 5-over-par as he walked to the fourth tee. McIlroy made par on the next three holes. He carded birdies on No. 7 and No. 9, with a par on No. 8.

McIlroy also carded a quadruple-bogey in the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open. He finished that major tied for 41st place with a score of 6-over-par. McIlroy, 30, won the 2014 British Open. He is looking to win his fifth career major.

McIlroy tees off for the second round with Gary Woodland and Paul Casey at 10:10 a.m. EDT Friday at Royal Portrush.