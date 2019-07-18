July 18 (UPI) -- Argentine golfer Emiliano Grillo made the first hole-in-one of the 2019 British Open on the 13th hole Thursday at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.
Grillo carded a 2-over-par 73 on the day. The No. 60 golfer in the world was 2-over-par on the front nine. He made par on his first three holes on the back nine, before stepping up to the 201-yard, par 3 at No. 13.
Grillo pitched his ball short of the hole. It landed on a hill and rolled toward the back of the green before dropping in the hole. Grillo, 26, went on to bogey back-to-back holes at No. 14 and No. 15. He made par on the final three holes of the round, finishing with an even 35 on the back nine.
The hole-in-one was the first at the British Open since 2016. Grillo was the 2016 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He has never finished better than 12th at a major championship and has one career PGA Tour victory.
Grillo tees off for the second round with Sung Kang and Thomas Thurloway at 6:47 a.m. EDT Friday at Royal Portrush.