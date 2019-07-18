Emiliano Grillo of Argentina made a hole-in-one on No. 13, but had back-to-back bogeys on No. 14 and No. 15 during his first round at the 2019 British Open Thursday at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Argentine golfer Emiliano Grillo made the first hole-in-one of the 2019 British Open on the 13th hole Thursday at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Grillo carded a 2-over-par 73 on the day. The No. 60 golfer in the world was 2-over-par on the front nine. He made par on his first three holes on the back nine, before stepping up to the 201-yard, par 3 at No. 13.

Grillo pitched his ball short of the hole. It landed on a hill and rolled toward the back of the green before dropping in the hole. Grillo, 26, went on to bogey back-to-back holes at No. 14 and No. 15. He made par on the final three holes of the round, finishing with an even 35 on the back nine.

The hole-in-one was the first at the British Open since 2016. Grillo was the 2016 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He has never finished better than 12th at a major championship and has one career PGA Tour victory.

Grillo tees off for the second round with Sung Kang and Thomas Thurloway at 6:47 a.m. EDT Friday at Royal Portrush.