LA Sparks guard Riquna Williams suspended 10 games for domestic violence

July 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams has been suspended 10 games without pay after a domestic violence incident, the league announced Tuesday.

Williams was arrested in Pahokee, Fla., on April 29 and has been charged with two felony counts: burglary with assault or battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. She is accused of breaking into her ex-girlfriend's home, attacking her car with a skateboard and striking the woman before pulling her hair out.

Williams

The criminal case is ongoing. Williams' suspension begins Thursday when the Sparks play the Dallas Wings.

"Among other factors, the WNBA took into account the nature and seriousness of the conduct at issue, including the involvement of a firearm," the league said.

Williams is averaging 11.5 points this season after the Sparks re-signed her in May. The team said they will provide "whatever resources we are allowed to help Riquna learn and grow from this unfortunate situation."

The WNBA players' union said they plan to file a grievance on Williams' behalf.

"There is an ongoing criminal proceeding and in fairness to the player, the league should have awaited its completion before taking any action," said Terri Jackson, executive director of the union.

The Sparks are 9-7 this season.