British Open: Tiger Woods says Masters 'took a lot out' of him

Tiger Woods is looking to win his 16th career major championship at the 2019 British Open, which begins Thursday in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods says his Masters victory "took a lot out of" him as he prepares for the 2019 British Open.

Woods made the comments when meeting with reporters, following a practice round Tuesday at Royal Portrush in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. He will tee off in the first round at 10:10 a.m. EDT Thursday alongside Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed.

The 43-year-old golfer won his 15th major championship at the 2019 Masters in April. The Masters win was Woods' first major since the 2008 U.S. Open.

"Getting myself into position to win the Masters ... it took a lot out of me," Woods said. "That golf course puts so much stress on the system.

"It was a very emotional week and one that I keep reliving. It's hard to believe that I pulled it off and I ended up winning the tournament."

Woods held off Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele by one stroke to win the Masters. Francesco Molinari was also a late threat to Woods, but faltered down the stretch.

Woods is attempting to win his fourth British Open title. He hasn't won the major since 2006. He tied for sixth place at the 2018 British Open. He missed the cut at the 2015 British Open.

He missed the cut at the 2019 PGA Championship, one month after his Masters triumph. Woods went on to tie for ninth place the Memorial Tournament. He tied for 21st at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Woods said his game is "not quite as sharp" as he'd like to have it at this point. He also said his touch around the greens in right where he "needs to have it."

BetOnline.AG has Woods tied with Johnson for the fourth-best odds at a top-five finish at the 2019 British Open (+350). Rory McIlroy has the best odds at +200, followed by Koepka (+225) and Jon Rahm (+325).