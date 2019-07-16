AAC commissioner has 'no plans' to replace UConn after 2020

July 16 (UPI) -- American Athletic Conference Mike Aresco said the league has "no plans" to expand when the University of Connecticut leaves to rejoin the Big East next year.

"We're not targeting anyone," Aresco said Tuesday at AAC media days in Newport, R.I.

UConn will play every sport but football and hockey in the Big East. The school is expected to become an FBS independent next year because the Big East does not offer football.

UConn has played at the Football Bowl Subdivision level since 2000. The Huskies have made only one bowl game since joining the AAC before the 2013 season: a 16-10 loss to Marshall University in the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl.

UConn's departure means the AAC have 11 football teams. The conference officially has 12 members, though Wichita State does not have a football program.

"Down the road, if there's someone interested in us who could enhance our strength and brand, we would consider it," Aresco said.

Aresco said the AAC will seek a waiver of an NCAA football guideline that requires leagues with fewer than 12 teams to play a round-robin schedule to hold a conference game. Aresco added he is confident the league will continue holding a football championship game.

"We're a powerful conference even with 11 [teams]," Aresco said. "We really are."