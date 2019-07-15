July 15 (UPI) -- Retailer Procter & Gamble is donating more than a half-million dollars to the U.S. Women's Soccer Team, to shore up the pay gap between the men's and women's national teams.
The company announced in a full-page advertisement in The New York Times Sunday it's giving $529,000 to the team -- an extra $23,000 for all 23 players.
"We believe women shouldn't have to sweat equal pay," it wrote on Twitter.
Procter & Gamble, which supports the United States Soccer Federation through its Secret deodorant brand, said the donation would be made to the women's national team's association. The U.S. Women's National Team won the World Cup a week ago.
In the full-page ad, Procter & Gamble called on U.S. Soccer to be on the "right side of history" in paying the women's team equally with the men.
"Let's take this moment of celebration to propel women's sports forward," the ad said. "We urge the U.S. Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all, for all players."
The women's team filed a wage-discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016, saying they expect to earn thousands less than the men's team.
Although the squad signed a new collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer, they withdrew its EEOC complaint and filed a federal lawsuit in March over "institutional gender discrimination."
New York honors U.S. women's World Cup win with parade
Confetti falls on Megan Rapinoe and the players of the United States Women's Soccer team as they celebrate at City Hall. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rapinoe celebrates with the Women's World Cup Trophy. Rapinoe also won the Golden Boot for scoring the most points in league matches. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Team USA defeated
the Netherlands 2-0 to capture their second straight World Cup title. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
During a ceremony at Manhattan's City Hall Plaza, Rapinoe said
it's the team's responsibility to make the world a better place. "Yes, we play sports. Yes, we play soccer. Yes, we're female athletes, but we're so much more than that." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Mayor Bill de Blasio presented the keys to the city to the team. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Women's World Cup trophy is on display at City Hall. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rapinoe and her teammates ride up the Canyon of Heroes at a ticker-tape parade. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Fans cheer on the women's team. More people watched
the women's U.S. soccer team win the World Cup last weekend than did the final match of the men's tournament last year, according to ratings for both broadcasts. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rapinoe pours champagne. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
This is the second time the U.S. women's soccer team has been honored with a parade in New York City, the last being their victory in 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Fans line the Canyon of Heroes, cheering the women's team. The Canyon of Heroes is a stretch of Broadway in Manhattan's financial district that's honored some of the nation's most historic achievements from pilots Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart after completing trans-Atlantic flights, to the crew of Apollo 11 -- Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins -- three weeks after the former two became the first humans on the moon. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
This was the U.S. women's soccer team's fourth World Cup victory. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The U.S. women's soccer team filed a lawsuit last year against the U.S. Soccer Federation, citing "institutionalized gender discrimination." The women's players are compensated at a fraction of what the men are paid. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo