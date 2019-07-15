July 15 (UPI) -- Veteran golfer Phil Mickelson has lost 15 pounds while fasting ahead of the 2019 British Open.

Mickelson, 49, posted about his strategy Sunday on social media. The tournament begins Thursday at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County, Antrim, Northern Ireland.

The 2013 British Open champion tied for 24th at the 2018 British Open. "Lefty" is ranked No. 28 in the world. He was No. 32 in the world at the end of 2018. His lone win this season came at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

"Hey everyone, let's get real for a few minutes," Mickelson said in his video posts. "I haven't posted anything because I haven't felt good about myself and the way I've been playing, so I haven't done anything or wanted to be in public.

"The last 10 days I've done what I call a hard reset, to change and try to make things better. I have lost 15 pounds. I've done a six day fast."

Mickelson said he doesn't know if the fast will help him play better, but he's "willing to do whatever it takes" to try and get his "best back."

Mickelson is grouped with Shan Lowry and Branden Grace at the 148th Open Championship. The trio tees off for the first round at 2:52 a.m. EDT Thursday in Scotland.