Wimbledon: Federer advances to final with win over Nadal

Roger Federer, 37, beat Rafael Nadal on Friday to advance to the Wimbledon final. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Roger Federer clinched a spot in the Wimbledon men's singles final with a four-set victory over Rafael Nadal on Friday in London.

Federer won 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final round.

Their meeting was the 40th match between the rivals, but only the fourth at Wimbledon. They were playing each other at the tournament for the first time since their classic final match in 2008.

Federer will play Novak Djokovic in the finals Sunday at 9 a.m. EDT. The championship match will air on ESPN.

Federer last won Wimbledon in 2017. He also won the event every year from 2003 to 2007 as well as 2009 and 2013.

Nadal won Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010. He has not won a Grand Slam event this year. He did beat Federer in stright sets just over a month ago at the French Open.