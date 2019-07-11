American Serena Williams owns a 7-3 record in Wimbledon finals during his decorated tennis tenure. She is 9-2 against Simona Halep, her opponent in the 2019 Wimbledon final. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Serena Williams roared and backed Barbora Strycova off of her typical spot on the tennis court with her overwhelming power and precision in a straight sets Wimbledon semifinal win Thursday in London.

The 6-1, 6-2 victory puts Williams in position for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. She won her 23rd Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open, equating to her longest timeframe between major championships.

Williams battles Simona Halep in the women's singles final Saturday at the All-England Club.

"It's good," Williams told the BBC. "Especially after my year. It feels good to be back in the final."

Williams saved all three break points she faced and fired 28 winners against Strycova. The seven-time Wimbledon champion won 89 percent of her first serve points in the 59-minute match.

Williams fired a forehand volley winner to win the first game of the first set. She lost the second game on a backhand forced error, before roaring back to win the final five games of the set.

Strycova won the first game of the second set. Williams answered with an ace in the second game. Strycova also won the third game of the second set, before Williams ended the match by taking the final five games.

Halep also advanced in straight sets, with a 6-1, 6-3 triumph against Elina Svitolina. The Romanian is playing in her first Wimbledon final. Williams is playing in the Wimbledon final for an 11th time.

"She's tough," Williams said of Halep. "She played unbelievable today. I've played her on the grass before and we always have tough matches. This was a good match for me today, but I look forward to [facing Halep]."