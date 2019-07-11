U.S. women's soccer team, Alex Morgan keep winning at 2019 ESPYs

NFL player Rob Gronkowski and his partner Camille Kostek attend the 27th annual ESPY Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. women's soccer team kept their victory party going Wednesday night during the 27th annual ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, adding Best Team to their recent FIFA Women's World Cup championship.

The team had just landed in Los Angeles a few hours after completing their victory parade in New York City when they beat out the NFL's New England Patriots, the Toronto Raptors of the NBA, baseball's Boston Red Sox and NCAA football's Clemson Tigers for the award.

"We literally just got off a plane a couple of hours ago," Carli Lloyd said of accepting the award from actress Sandra Bullock. "Got hair and makeup in the plane and we look pretty fabulous.

"It's been an incredible journey. Super proud of all these 22 fabulous ladies, so props to you but thank you so much and here's to the next World Cup in the next four years."

Best Male Athlete went to Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, who also was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player this past season.

"This is not going to be like the MVP speech," he joked. "I'm not going to try today."

The Greece native said he never thought he'd win the coveted ESPY.

"This is all about hard work and when you believe in your dreams, things like this can happen," he said.

Alex Morgan of the U.S. women's soccer team picked up Best Female Athlete and joked that it was "probably the second best trophy we've won this week."

She beat gymnast Simone Biles, Seattle basketball star Breanna Stewart and U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin for the hardware.

"I think about the greats that have won this award in the past and I'm just so honored to follow in their amazing footsteps," she said. "They not only won championships and countless records but were an inspiration to so many, including me, as I dreamt of playing the sport I love."

She said she's thankful for her family and "22 best friends."

"I love you guys like sisters," she said.

"Sorry, but this is probably the second-best trophy we won this week." We see you, @alexmorgan13 pic.twitter.com/MZPo5HiD8V— ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

Other ESPY winners Wednesday night included Lionel Messi for Best International Men's Soccer Player, Sam Kerr for Best International Women's Soccer Player, the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley for Best Breakthrough Athlete and Serena Williams for Best Female Tennis Player.

The event was hosted by Tracy Morgan and included presenters Joel McHale, Elle Fanning, Usher and Chris Long.