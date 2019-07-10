USA men's goalie Zack Steffen leaves Manchester City on loan

USA goal keeper Zack Steffen allowed just two goals at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, helping to lead his team to the final against Mexico. Photo by Rick Musacchio/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- United States men's goalkeeper Zack Steffen is leaving Manchester City on loan to play at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The clubs announced the move Tuesday. Steffen signed with the Sky Blues in December, agreeing to a four-year deal with the Premier League champions. The 23-year-old goalie remained with Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew for the early stages of the 2019 season before officially becoming a Sky Blues player in July.

Steffen began his senior career with the SC Freiburg reserve team in 2015 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany before joining the Crew in 2016.

"I'm really looking forward to returning to Germany and becoming part of such a traditional club," Steffen said in a news release from Fortuna.

Steffen also had a short loan tenure with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds while with the Crew in 2016. He has 14 international appearances for the U.S. men's team. He was named the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year in 2018.

He conceded just two scores during the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, leading the USA to the final, before losing to Mexico.