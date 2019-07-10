Central Florida quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. suffers broken ankle, out indefinitely

University of Central Florida Knights quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. threw for three touchdowns in nine games last year. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- University of Central Florida quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. is out indefinitely after suffering a broken ankle in a non-football-related activity this week, the team announced Wednesday.

Mack, a redshirt sophomore, completed 51 percent of his passes for 619 yards and three touchdowns, and threw one an interception in nine games last year. The team did not provide a specific timetable for his recovery, but said he has been ruled out for training camp.

"We hope Darriel has a speedy recovery, but we are excited about the talent we have in the quarterback room to start the season," a team statement said.

Mack was the Knights' backup quarterback before McKenzie Milton suffered a knee injury in November. Milton is expected to miss most or all of the upcoming season.

Mack competed with Brandon Wimbush, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, for the starting job in spring camp. Wimbush, who started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, is the favorite to start for UCF against Florida A&M on Aug. 29.

UCF also has redshirt freshman Quadry Jones and 2019 signee Dillon Gabriel as active scholarship quarterbacks.