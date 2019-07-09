July 9 (UPI) -- UFC fighter Thiago Santos fought the majority of his recent title bout against Jon Jones with a torn ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus.

Santos' team informed Combate and ESPN of the injuries. Santos also has a partial ligament tear in his right knee, while the other injuries are to his left knee. Santos is likely to miss the remainder of the 2019 season and possibly be out longer. He reposted the reports of his injuries on social media.

"No complaints and no dwelling on the past, I left it all in the octagon and did everything I could in the condition that I was in," Santos wrote Sunday on Instagram. "All glory to god and thank you all very much!"

Jones won the UFC 239 light heavyweight bout at UFC 239 Saturday in Las Vegas. Santos told reporters after the fight that he felt the injury in his left knee during the first round.

"I fought four rounds on a southpaw stance, unable to move like I usually move, unable to throw the strikes I usually throw," Santos said. "I didn't shock the world because of those circumstances, but I did what I could do in those conditions and I'm satisfied."

Santos (21-7) was on a four-fight winning streak before the Jones bout. The 35-year-old moved up from middleweight for his last three fights. Santos posted footage to his Instagram story Monday, showing doctors draining one of his knees.

Jones also sustained a foot injury during the fight. Both fighters left Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena in wheelchairs and face medical suspensions from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.