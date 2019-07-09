Premier League's Daniel Sturridge offers $37K reward for stolen dog

Daniel Sturridge (L) has made 26 international appearances for England. He played at Liverpool last season. File photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Premier League striker Daniel Sturridge is offering up to $37,000 for the return of his dog after someone broke into his Los Angeles home.

Sturridge posted videos on Instagram Monday, saying someone stole his male Pomeranian Lucci. Sturridge says the dog has Husky markings. Lucci has a personal Instagram account with more than 4,700 followers.

"Somebody has broken into the house in L.A.," Sturridge said in an Instagram video. "Took my dog from the house. Whoever knows who broke into my crib, I'll pay you anything. I'm dead serious.

"I want to know who took my [expletive]. I want to know what went on. I want to know why they took my dog. I want to know why they took bags from upstairs ... How can you break into a house in L.A. and take somebody's dog?"

Sturridge also posted several photos of Lucci and shared CCTV footage of the break-in. He said he was away from his home for two hours.

"£20,000 straight up. Twenty g's, thirty g's, whatever," Sturridge said. "Bring my dog back to this house, I'm moving out of this [expletive] anyway, I don't give a [expletive] about this place.

"Bring the dog back to this address, I'll be moving out tomorrow or the next day. I want my dog back and I'll pay whatever."

Sturridge, 29, began his senior career at Manchester City, before tenures with Chelsea and Bolton Wanderers. He joined Liverpool in 2013 and went on loan to West Bromwich Albion in 2018. The striker also has 26 international appearances for England.