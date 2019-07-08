Women's World Cup: Equal pay tweets skyrocket after USA win

The United States Women's National Team did not comment on their gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation while competing in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, opting to concentrate on the tournament. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Tweets related to pay skyrocketed following the United States Women's National Team's win against the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final.

The social media platform reported there was a five-time increase in tweets mentioning "pay" after the match Sunday in Lyon compared to the time period before the match. The crowd at the stadium could also be heard chanting "equal pay" as the U.S. women's team celebrated its second consecutive World Cup title.

Twitter reported the USA sent more tweets than any other country during the Women's World Cup, followed by Brazil, England, France and Spain. U.S. star Megan Rapinoe was the most-mentioned player at the tournament, followed by teammate Alex Morgan.

Brazil's Marta and Cristiane were the third and fourth most mentioned players. USA defender Ali Kreiger was the fifth-most mentioned player on Twitter during the tournament.

U.S. President Donald Trump was one of the millions of Twitter viewers weighing in on the USA's victory.

"Congratulations to the U.S. women's soccer team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all," Trump tweeted Sunday.

Trump also commented on the achievement and the equal pay debate when speaking with reporters Sunday in New Jersey.

"I would like to see that, but you have to look at the great stars of men's soccer and great stars of women's soccer and have to see year-round how have they all drawn," Trump said. "What is the attendance for women's soccer outside of the World Cup, but I would like to see it [equal pay]."

The United States Soccer Federation and 28 members of the U.S. women's team tentatively agreed to mediation of their gender discrimination lawsuit in June. The U.S. women's team members sued the USSF alleging they receive unequal pay compared to their counterparts on the men's team.

The USSF has denied the allegations, saying every decision "with respect to the conduct alleged in the complaint was for legitimate business reasons and not for any discriminatory or other unlawful purpose."

"While we welcome the opportunity to mediate, we are disappointed the plaintiffs' counsel felt it necessary to share this news publicly during the Women's World Cup and create any possible distraction from the team's focus on the tournament and success on the field," the USSF said in a statement after the tentative mediation was announced.

U.S. women's players did not comment on the lawsuit during the tournament, saying they were focussed on winning the World Cup.

The U.S. women's team has garnered more revenue from its games than the U.S. men's games since the 2015 Women's World Cup. Women's games generated $50.8 million from 2016 through 2018, while men earned about $49.9 million, according to audited financial statements provided by the USSF.

"It has been announced that there is going to be a mediation to try and do a settlement, but we agreed not to make any other comments about that," the players' attorney, Jeffrey L. Kessler, told UPI.

The parties will meet with a judge at the end of July. If the case isn't settled, the players hope to have a trial in 2020.